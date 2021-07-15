210715-N-KZ419-1180 ARABIAN GULF (July 15, 2021) – Sailors aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) conduct flight deck crash drills in the Arabian Gulf, July 15. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.18.2021 00:59 Photo ID: 6737701 VIRIN: 210715-N-KZ419-1180 Resolution: 3456x5185 Size: 3.19 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Deck Crash Drills [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.