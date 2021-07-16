All-Women Color Guard Perform

210716-N-JH293-1129

ST. LOUIS (July 16, 2021) Members of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America’s all-women color guard prepare to present the colors at Busch Stadium, July 16, 2021. The color guard performed for the first time as a group comprised entirely of women and was during the St. Louis Cardinals military appreciation night. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

