    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210716-N-JH293-1129
    ST. LOUIS (July 16, 2021) Members of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America’s all-women color guard prepare to present the colors at Busch Stadium, July 16, 2021. The color guard performed for the first time as a group comprised entirely of women and was during the St. Louis Cardinals military appreciation night. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 14:24
    Photo ID: 6737286
    VIRIN: 210716-N-JH293-1129
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All-Women Color Guard Perform [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    diversity
    color guard
    Navy
    women
    recruiting
    NTAG

