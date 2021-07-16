Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210716-N-UN585-2026 [Image 7 of 9]

    210716-N-UN585-2026

    SEA OF MARMARA

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    SEA OF MARMARA (July 16, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) transits from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, July 16, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 09:25
    Photo ID: 6737163
    VIRIN: 210716-N-UN585-2026
    Location: SEA OF MARMARA
