SEA OF MARMARA (July 16, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) transits from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, July 16, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 09:24 Photo ID: 6737150 VIRIN: 210716-N-UN585-1022 Resolution: 3577x2385 Size: 682.53 KB Location: SEA OF MARMARA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210716-N-UN585-1022 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.