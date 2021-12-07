TROMSO, Norway (July 13, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), prepare to pull into port in Tromso, Norway, July 13, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 07:53 Photo ID: 6737100 VIRIN: 210712-N-CJ510-0059 Resolution: 5296x3531 Size: 667.24 KB Location: TROMSO, NO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.