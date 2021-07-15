ARCTIC OCEAN (July 16, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) dress out in a firefighting ensemble during a damage control olympics drill, July 16, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 07:38 Photo ID: 6737097 VIRIN: 210715-N-CJ510-0104 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 558.07 KB Location: ARCTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.