    Talisman Sabre 21: VMGR-152 conduct tactical navigation in Australia

    TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl.’s Benjamin Reinhardt, left, and Lance Cpl. Madeline Lawson, right, loadmasters with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 (VMGR-152), observe the scenery while conducting a tactical navigation flight in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Queensland, Australia, July 17, 2021. TS21, the ninth iteration and conducted since 2005, occurs biennially across Northern Australia. Australian, U.S. and other multinational partner forces use Talisman Sabre to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 06:20
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: VMGR-152 conduct tactical navigation in Australia, by Cpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    KC-130
    Aerial Refueling
    RAAF
    Talisman Sabre 21

