Talisman Sabre 21: VMGR-152 conduct tactical navigation in Australia

U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Refueler Transport Squadron 152 prepare to conduct tactical navigation flights in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville,Queensland, Australia, July 17, 2021. TS21, the ninth iteration and conducted since 2005, occurs biennially across Northern Australia. Australian, U.S. and other multinational partner forces use Talisman Sabre to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

