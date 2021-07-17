Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 21: VMGR-152 conduct tactical navigation in Australia

    Talisman Sabre 21: VMGR-152 conduct tactical navigation in Australia

    TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Refueler Transport Squadron 152 prepare to conduct tactical navigation flights in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville,Queensland, Australia, July 17, 2021. TS21, the ninth iteration and conducted since 2005, occurs biennially across Northern Australia. Australian, U.S. and other multinational partner forces use Talisman Sabre to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 06:20
    Photo ID: 6737091
    VIRIN: 210717-M-ST088-1184
    Resolution: 5842x3286
    Size: 8.53 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: VMGR-152 conduct tactical navigation in Australia, by Cpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    KC-130
    Aerial Refueling
    RAAF
    Talisman Sabre 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT