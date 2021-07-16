No Hot Hands

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fast rope aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Coral Sea, July 16, 2021. Marines train to fast rope in case they are required to depart from the aircraft in a timely manner or a possible landing on uneven terrain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks)

