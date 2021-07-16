Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No Hot Hands [Image 3 of 5]

    No Hot Hands

    CORAL SEA

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fast rope aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Coral Sea, July 16, 2021. Marines train to fast rope in case they are required to depart from the aircraft in a timely manner or a possible landing on uneven terrain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 05:44
    Photo ID: 6737076
    VIRIN: 210716-M-RD580-3167
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Hot Hands [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Colton Nicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    No Hot Hands
    No Hot Hands
    No Hot Hands
    No Hot Hands
    No Hot Hands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Fast Rope
    sunrise
    BLT 3/5
    Battalion Landing Team 3/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT