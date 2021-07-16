Shootin' in The Name of Love

A U.S. Navy Sailor shoots with Marines from Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during a deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Coral Sea, July 16, 2021. The deck shoot consisted of Marines utilizing their M4A1 service rifles to maintain weapon proficiency. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks)

