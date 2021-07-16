Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shootin' in The Name of Love

    Shootin' in The Name of Love

    CORAL REEF, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Navy Sailor shoots with Marines from Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during a deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Coral Sea, July 16, 2021. The deck shoot consisted of Marines utilizing their M4A1 service rifles to maintain weapon proficiency. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Nicks)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 05:37
    VIRIN: 210716-M-RD580-3656
    Location: CORAL REEF, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shootin' in The Name of Love [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Colton Nicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    coral sea
    BLT 3/5
    Battalion Landing Team 3/5
    Deck shoot

