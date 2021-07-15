USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210715-N-DW158-1080 GULF OF ADEN (July 15, 2021) – An EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, attached to the “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, launches from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Gulf of Aden, July 15. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

