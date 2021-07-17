An Australian Army CH-47 lands at a forward arming and refueling point at Camp Growl, Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. TS 21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 02:57
|Photo ID:
|6737000
|VIRIN:
|210717-M-VR873-1039
|Resolution:
|3472x2315
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Boeing CH-47 Chinook at exercise Talisman Sabre 21, by LCpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
