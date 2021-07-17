Boeing CH-47 Chinook at exercise Talisman Sabre 21

An Australian Army CH-47 lands at a forward arming and refueling point at Camp Growl, Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. TS 21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

