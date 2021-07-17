Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boeing CH-47 Chinook at exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    Boeing CH-47 Chinook at exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    CAMP GROWL, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    An Australian Army CH-47 lands at a forward arming and refueling point at Camp Growl, Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. TS 21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 02:57
    This work, Boeing CH-47 Chinook at exercise Talisman Sabre 21, by LCpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M777 Howitzer
    Marines
    Australian Defence Force
    Talisman Sabre 21
    ARH Tiger
    Eurocopter Tiger

