Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0 [Image 24 of 24]

    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Maj. Sean Delpech 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Michael M. Greer, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), completes the two mile run event of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) 3.0, July 16, 2021, at Fort Bragg, N.C. The Soldiers of USACAPOC(A) headquarters conducted a diagnostic ACFT to assess fitness and prepare for the future ACFT.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 02:12
    Photo ID: 6736966
    VIRIN: 210716-A-IO181-1024
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0 [Image 24 of 24], by MAJ Sean Delpech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0
    USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACAPOC(A)
    Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    ACFT 3.0

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT