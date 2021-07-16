USACAPOC(A) Deputy Commanding General challenges with ACFT 3.0

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Michael M. Greer, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), completes the two mile run event of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) 3.0, July 16, 2021, at Fort Bragg, N.C. The Soldiers of USACAPOC(A) headquarters conducted a diagnostic ACFT to assess fitness and prepare for the future ACFT.
