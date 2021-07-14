Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Price (center) visits the soldiers of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), while observing the new rifle and carbine qualification at a Fort Jackson, South Carolina training shooting range, on July 14th, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 23:40 Photo ID: 6736884 VIRIN: 210714-A-XP869-009 Resolution: 6328x4219 Size: 3.55 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Phillips' visit [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.