Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Daniel's visit [Image 5 of 9]

    Capt. Daniel's visit

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Spc. Patrick Hilson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Capt. Brittany Daniel, Detachment 43 Commander, 335th Signal Command (Theater), speaks with soldier at the Fort Jackson training range, during Lightning Strike 21 (annual training) on July 14th, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 23:40
    Photo ID: 6736880
    VIRIN: 210714-A-XP869-005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Daniel's visit [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    335th Range Qualification
    Capt. Daniel's Visit
    Capt. Daniel's Visit
    Capt. Daniel's visit
    Capt. Daniel's visit
    Capt. Daniel's visit
    Maj. Gen. Phillips' visit
    Maj. Gen. Phillips' visit
    Maj. Gen. Phillips' visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #335th #982nd #Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT