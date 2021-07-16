Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Shock Trials [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Shock Trials

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) successfully completed the second of three scheduled explosive events for Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST), July 16, 2021. The shock trials are designed to demonstrate the ship's ability to withstand the effects of nearby underwater explosion and retain required capability. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean for the required inspections and preparation for the third FSST explosive event, scheduled for later this month. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 21:21
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
