USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) successfully completed the second of three scheduled explosive events for Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST), July 16, 2021. The shock trials are designed to demonstrate the ship's ability to withstand the effects of nearby underwater explosion and retain required capability. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean for the required inspections and preparation for the third FSST explosive event, scheduled for later this month. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 21:21
|Photo ID:
|6736832
|VIRIN:
|210716-N-DN657-1135
|Resolution:
|5121x3414
|Size:
|798.19 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Shock Trials [Image 2 of 2], by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
