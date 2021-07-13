210713-N-MT581-1010
PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2021) Marines assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) participate in Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) training, July 13. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 18:25
|Photo ID:
|6736724
|VIRIN:
|210713-N-MT581-1010
|Resolution:
|3399x1912
|Size:
|516.02 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) MCMAP [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT