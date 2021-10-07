Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) MMA Event on AFN

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) MMA Event on AFN

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210710-N-MT581-1761

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2021) Sailors and Marines assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) watch a mixed martial arts event on Armed Forces Network (AFN) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 10. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 18:13
    Photo ID: 6736718
    VIRIN: 210710-N-MT581-1761
    Resolution: 4032x2402
    Size: 891.75 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) MMA Event on AFN, by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    B
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
    Make a Difference
    Win Everyday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT