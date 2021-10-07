USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) MMA Event on AFN

210710-N-MT581-1761



PACIFIC OCEAN (July 10, 2021) Sailors and Marines assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) watch a mixed martial arts event on Armed Forces Network (AFN) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 10. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

