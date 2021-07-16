Spc. Yaniel de Jesús administers a vaccine against COVID-19 to a woman at Plaza Río Hondo Mall in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, on July 16, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard continues its mission to vaccinate all citizens and achieve the immunization of the population, supporting the Department of Health. The vaccination event at Plaza del Sol and Plaza Río Hondo ends on Sunday, 18, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Alexis Vélez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 18:23 Photo ID: 6736712 VIRIN: 210716-Z-HW727-1112 Resolution: 3586x2391 Size: 407.24 KB Location: BAYAMON, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRNG Continues COVID-19 Vaccination at Malls [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.