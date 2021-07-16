Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG Continues COVID-19 Vaccination at Malls [Image 11 of 11]

    PRNG Continues COVID-19 Vaccination at Malls

    BAYAMON, PUERTO RICO

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Spc. Yaniel de Jesús administers a vaccine against COVID-19 to a woman at Plaza Río Hondo Mall in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, on July 16, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard continues its mission to vaccinate all citizens and achieve the immunization of the population, supporting the Department of Health. The vaccination event at Plaza del Sol and Plaza Río Hondo ends on Sunday, 18, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Alexis Vélez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 18:23
    Photo ID: 6736712
    VIRIN: 210716-Z-HW727-1112
    Resolution: 3586x2391
    Size: 407.24 KB
    Location: BAYAMON, PR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG Continues COVID-19 Vaccination at Malls [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    armynationalguard
    airnationalguard
    puertoriconationalguard
    nationalguardbureau
    operationwarpspeed

