    Col. Shelton Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Col. Shelton Retirement Ceremony

    CAMP JOHNSON, N.C., NC, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enrique Barcenascortes 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. James L. Shelton Jr., Assistant Chief of Staff, Comptroller, II Marine Expeditionary Force, receives a shadow box after his retirement ceremony at Camp Johnson, N.C., July 16, 2021. The Retirement ceremony was held to honor Col. Shelton's 31 years of faithful and dedicated service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Barcenascortes)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6736628
    VIRIN: 210716-M-PK098-0256
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: CAMP JOHNSON, N.C., NC, US
    Marines
    Camp Johnson
    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools
    MCCSSS
    TCOM

