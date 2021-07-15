Col. Shelton Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. James L. Shelton Jr., Assistant Chief of Staff, Comptroller, II Marine Expeditionary Force, receives a shadow box after his retirement ceremony at Camp Johnson, N.C., July 16, 2021. The Retirement ceremony was held to honor Col. Shelton's 31 years of faithful and dedicated service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Barcenascortes)

