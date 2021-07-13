Combat Camera Airman Prepares for Qualification Flight

Senior Airman Maygan Straight, an aircrew photojournalist assigned to the 4th Combat Camera Squadron, takes photos of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft stationed at Joint Base Charleston, July 13, 2021, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The 4th Combat Camera Squadron maintains aircrew and aerial photo capabilities to support the Department of Defense, Air Force, and combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Priest)

Date Taken: 07.13.2021
Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US