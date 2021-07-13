Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Camera Airman Prepares for Qualification Flight [Image 5 of 9]

    Combat Camera Airman Prepares for Qualification Flight

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Senior Airman Maygan Straight, an aircrew photojournalist assigned to the 4th Combat Camera Squadron, walks to a pre-flight briefing, July 13, 2021, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The 4th Combat Camera Squadron maintains aircrew and aerial photo capabilities to support the Department of Defense, Air Force, and combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Priest)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 15:33
    Photo ID: 6736433
    VIRIN: 210713-F-WF811-0118
    Resolution: 2768x1848
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Camera Airman Prepares for Qualification Flight [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C17
    Aircrew
    Air Force Reserve
    combat camera
    Citizen Airmen

