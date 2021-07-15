Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Guard celebrates three senior Warrant Officers during historic promotion [Image 8 of 8]

    Washington Guard celebrates three senior Warrant Officers during historic promotion

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Chief Warrant Officer Five Valerie Mariano receives a hug from Chief Warrant Officer Two Amanda Skelly following her promotion during a Joint Chief Warrant Officer Five promotion ceremony on July 15, 2021 at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 15:28
    Photo ID: 6736401
    VIRIN: 210715-D-MN117-488
    Washington Guard celebrates three senior Warrant Officers during historic promotion

    Promotion
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Warrant Officers

