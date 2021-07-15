Chief Warrant Officer Five Valerie Mariano receives a hug from Chief Warrant Officer Two Amanda Skelly following her promotion during a Joint Chief Warrant Officer Five promotion ceremony on July 15, 2021 at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 15:28
|Photo ID:
|6736401
|VIRIN:
|210715-D-MN117-488
|Resolution:
|2816x3648
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Guard celebrates three senior Warrant Officers during historic promotion [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington Guard celebrates three senior Warrant Officers during historic promotion
LEAVE A COMMENT