Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 14:16 Photo ID: 6736241 VIRIN: 210715-A-OK577-141 Resolution: 4971x3390 Size: 8.58 MB Location: AL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Alabama National Guard's 1166th MP Company returns from deployment to Kuwait [Image 28 of 28], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.