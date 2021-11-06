Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community and Airmen come together to golf for a cause

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen, friends, family, and retirees with the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, participate in the 20th Annual Chief’s Association and Family Readiness Golf Tournament, a fundraiser event at Fairview Golf Course, in St. Joseph, Missouri, June 11, 2021. Funds raised help Airmen and families throughout the year with scholarships and donations, as well as supporting local entities like the American Red Cross, Specialty Industries and others. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

