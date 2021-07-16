Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District welcomes first female commander [Image 2 of 2]

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Incoming Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee S. Pinchasin (right) stands alongside Commander and Division Engineer of USACE, North Atlantic Division, Brig. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, and outgoing Baltimore District Commander, Col. John T. Litz, during a change of command ceremony, July 16, 2021.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    USACE
    COE-Baltimore

