Incoming Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee S. Pinchasin (right) stands alongside Commander and Division Engineer of USACE, North Atlantic Division, Brig. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, and outgoing Baltimore District Commander, Col. John T. Litz, during a change of command ceremony, July 16, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 12:27
|Photo ID:
|6735996
|VIRIN:
|210716-A-A1420-1001
|Resolution:
|960x708
|Size:
|86.79 KB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District welcomes first female commander [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
