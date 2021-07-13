210713-N-KY668-1153
CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 13, 2021) – Mineman 2nd Class Mark Poirier stands lookout on the portside bridge wing aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 13, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 10:55
|Photo ID:
|6735880
|VIRIN:
|210713-N-KY668-1153
|Resolution:
|6167x4344
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Billings Sailor Stands Lookout, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
