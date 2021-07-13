USS Billings Sailor Stands Lookout

210713-N-KY668-1153



CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 13, 2021) – Mineman 2nd Class Mark Poirier stands lookout on the portside bridge wing aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 13, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

