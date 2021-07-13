Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Sailor Stands Lookout

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210713-N-KY668-1153

    CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 13, 2021) – Mineman 2nd Class Mark Poirier stands lookout on the portside bridge wing aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 13, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 10:55
    Photo ID: 6735880
    VIRIN: 210713-N-KY668-1153
    Resolution: 6167x4344
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Sailor Stands Lookout, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCS
    Deployment
    c4f
    LCSRON
    USS Billings
    LCS 15

