AUAB showcases rapid generation capabilities

A KC-135 Stratotanker takes-off during a base-wide exercise July 16, 2021 at Al Udeid Air Base Wing, Qatar. The exercise allowed members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing to practice and demonstrate their rapid aircraft generation capabilities in response to a potential real-world threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

