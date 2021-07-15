AUAB showcases rapid generation capabilities

A KC-135 Stratotanker prepares for take-off during a base-wide exercise July 16, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. During the exercise, members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing practiced their rapid aircraft generation capabilities in response to potential real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

