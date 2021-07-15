Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB showcases rapid generation capabilities [Image 2 of 6]

    AUAB showcases rapid generation capabilities

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III takes-off during a base-wide exercise July 16, 2021 at Al Udeid Air Base Wing, Qatar. The exercise allowed members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing to practice and demonstrate their rapid aircraft generation capabilities in response to a potential real-world threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 04:35
    Photo ID: 6735432
    VIRIN: 210715-F-DR848-1017
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, AUAB showcases rapid generation capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

