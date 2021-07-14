Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gray Gibson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210713-N-DW158-1037 GULF OF ADEN (July 13, 2021) – Sailors set up a barricade on the flight deck during a damage control drill aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 13. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 03:19
    Photo ID: 6735283
    VIRIN: 210713-N-DW158-1037
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters, by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Flight Deck
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5

