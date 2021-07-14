210714-N-KZ419-1284 ARABIAN GULF (July 14, 2021) – Lance Cpl. Christopher Wingrove, assigned to Task Force 51/5, stands watch aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Arabian Gulf, July 14. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 02:52 Photo ID: 6735272 VIRIN: 210714-N-KZ419-1284 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.73 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Stands Watch Aboard USS Lewis B. Puller, by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.