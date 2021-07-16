Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLCs aboard MCIPAC receive second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 12 of 12]

    MLCs aboard MCIPAC receive second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Master Labor Contractors aboard Marine Corps Installations Pacific receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 16, 2021. Vaccinating host nation employees will contribute to the prevention of further spread of COVID-19 in Japan and will protect the resilience of the alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 00:59
    Photo ID: 6735159
    VIRIN: 210716-M-AF005-1230
    Resolution: 4864x3456
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLCs aboard MCIPAC receive second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific MCIPAC

