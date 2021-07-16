Master Labor Contractors aboard Marine Corps Installations Pacific receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 16, 2021. Vaccinating host nation employees will contribute to the prevention of further spread of COVID-19 in Japan and will protect the resilience of the alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 00:59
|Photo ID:
|6735159
|VIRIN:
|210716-M-AF005-1230
|Resolution:
|4864x3456
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MLCs aboard MCIPAC receive second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
