MLCs aboard MCIPAC receive second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Javier Flores, a hospital corpsman with 3d Medical Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, guides Mastor Labor Contractors aboard Marine Corps Installations Pacific as they prepare to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 16, 2021. Vaccinating host nation employees will contribute to the prevention of further spread of COVID-19 in Japan and will protect the resilience of the alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

