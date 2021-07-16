Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLCs aboard MCIPAC receive second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 10 of 12]

    MLCs aboard MCIPAC receive second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    A Master Labor Contractor with Marine Corps Installations Pacific receives the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 16, 2021. Vaccinating host nation employees will contribute to the prevention of further spread of COVID-19 in Japan and will protect the resilience of the alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific MCIPAC

