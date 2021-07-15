LN1 Shawver Frocking

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 13, 2021) – Legalman 1st Class Derrick W. Shawver, assigned to the legal office onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, is frocked by Lt. Kelly E. Anderson, the department head of the legal office onboard NSF Diego Garcia, during a frocking ceremony July 15, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

