    LN1 Shawver Frocking [Image 2 of 2]

    LN1 Shawver Frocking

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 13, 2021) – Legalman 1st Class Derrick W. Shawver, assigned to the legal office onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, is frocked by Lt. Kelly E. Anderson, the department head of the legal office onboard NSF Diego Garcia, during a frocking ceremony July 15, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 22:43
    Photo ID: 6735113
    VIRIN: 210715-N-US228-1089
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 12.32 MB
    Location: FPO, AP, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LN1 Shawver Frocking [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

