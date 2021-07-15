Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) receive training on the proper procedure to don a firefighting ensemble, July 15, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)

