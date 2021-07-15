Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Underway

    Underway

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) receive training on the proper procedure to don a firefighting ensemble, July 15, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    This work, Underway [Image 26 of 26], by PO2 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    US Navy
    XI307

