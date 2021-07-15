Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Cody Mulligan, from Lake Stevens, Washington, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, instructs Sailors on proper hose handling techniqes on the fantail, July 15, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)

