    Operation WAKEA [Image 2 of 12]

    Operation WAKEA

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the French Air and Space Force land in Hawaii as part of Exercise WAKEA, a joint U.S. and French training mission at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 27, 2021. French airmen flew and trained alongside their U.S. counterparts to better understand each nation’s capabilities and how to work together in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 20:24
    Photo ID: 6735002
    VIRIN: 210629-F-DT029-0102
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation WAKEA [Image 12 of 12], by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific
    JBPHH
    French Air Force
    15th Wing
    WAKEA

