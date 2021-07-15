Sgt. Leticia Raya, unit supply noncommissioned officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division inventories and signs for NETT Warrior and Integrated Tactical Network equipment at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on July 15, 2021. 3IBCT, 25ID is one of the first brigades in the U.S. Army to receive this equipment which will greatly enhance their ability to conduct tactical communications and is part of the overall modernization effort across the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 19:49 Photo ID: 6734939 VIRIN: 210715-A-AK380-011 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 22.61 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Integrated Tactical Network Fielding [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.