    Integrated Tactical Network Fielding [Image 3 of 8]

    Integrated Tactical Network Fielding

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Leticia Raya, unit supply noncommissioned officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division inventories and signs for NETT Warrior and Integrated Tactical Network equipment at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on July 15, 2021. 3IBCT, 25ID is one of the first brigades in the U.S. Army to receive this equipment which will greatly enhance their ability to conduct tactical communications and is part of the overall modernization effort across the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated Tactical Network Fielding [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commo
    Modernization
    Tactical Radio
    Integrated Tactical Network

