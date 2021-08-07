Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala [Image 3 of 15]

    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Picard 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    William Popp, United States Ambassador to Guatemala, speaks during the donation arrival of 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Jul. 8, 2021. The U.S. conducted the collaboration among the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Airlines, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Guatemalan government to assist in Guatemala’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program. The U.S. is working with its Guatemala partners to identify and address resource needs in order to support improved quality of life for Guatemalan citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Picard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 18:30
    Photo ID: 6734774
    VIRIN: 210708-F-EY126-0008
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 648.46 KB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala
    U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    4CTCS
    USSOUTHCOM
    HumanitarianAssistance
    EnduringPromise
    StrengthrningPartnerships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT