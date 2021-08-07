U.S. donates 1.5 million vaccine doses to Guatemala

American Airlines workers unload the donation of 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Jul. 8, 2021. The United States conducted the collaboration among the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Airlines, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Guatemalan government to assist in Guatemala’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program. The U.S. is working with its Guatemala partners to identify and address resource needs in order to support improved quality of life for Guatemalan citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Picard)

Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021