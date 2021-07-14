PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 14, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, hosts a virtual key leader engagement with partners from 13 navies. The leaders discussed interoperability opportunities for 2021. Key leader engagements remain vitally important to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing venues to strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jay C. Pugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 18:04 Photo ID: 6734768 VIRIN: 210714-N-YU572-0004 Resolution: 3000x1861 Size: 1.09 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210714-N-YU572-0004, by CPO Jay Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.