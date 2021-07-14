PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 14, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, hosts a virtual key leader engagement with partners from 13 navies. The leaders discussed interoperability opportunities for 2021. Key leader engagements remain vitally important to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing venues to strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jay C. Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 18:04
|Photo ID:
|6734768
|VIRIN:
|210714-N-YU572-0004
|Resolution:
|3000x1861
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 210714-N-YU572-0004, by CPO Jay Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
