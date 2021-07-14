Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210714-N-YU572-0004

    210714-N-YU572-0004

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jay Pugh 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 14, 2021) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, hosts a virtual key leader engagement with partners from 13 navies. The leaders discussed interoperability opportunities for 2021. Key leader engagements remain vitally important to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing venues to strengthen partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jay C. Pugh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 18:04
    Photo ID: 6734768
    VIRIN: 210714-N-YU572-0004
    Resolution: 3000x1861
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210714-N-YU572-0004, by CPO Jay Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    leader engagement
    COMPACFLT
    KLE
    Pacific Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT