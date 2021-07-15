Navy MCPON Visits NMRTC San Diego

210715-N-XZ205-1040

SAN DIEGO (July 15, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell L. Smith speaks with Sailors at an all-hands call in Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s auditorium July 15. The MCPON toured some of NMRTC San Diego’s facilities and held an all-hands call. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)

