    Navy MCPON Visits NMRTC San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    210715-N-XZ205-1040
    SAN DIEGO (July 15, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell L. Smith speaks with Sailors at an all-hands call in Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s auditorium July 15. The MCPON toured some of NMRTC San Diego’s facilities and held an all-hands call. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 16:42
    Photo ID: 6734644
    VIRIN: 210715-N-XZ205-1040
    Resolution: 3528x2520
    Size: 749.76 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy MCPON Visits NMRTC San Diego, by PO3 Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    MCPON
    NMCSD
    master chief
    Russell Smith
    NMRTC San Diego

