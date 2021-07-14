Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting SecAF Roth visits Joint Base Andrews [Image 16 of 23]

    Acting SecAF Roth visits Joint Base Andrews

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth poses with security forces Senior Airman Williams during a tour of Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 14, 2021. Roth met personnel from across the installation, including Malcolm Grow Medical Clinic, the 89th Airlift Wing and base security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 14:36
    Photo ID: 6734500
    VIRIN: 210714-F-LE393-0279
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting SecAF Roth visits Joint Base Andrews [Image 23 of 23], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    LE393
    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
    Eric R. Dietrich

