    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Change of Command

    KY, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), stand in formation during the 5th SFG (A) change of command ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., July 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Iman Broady-Chin, 5th SFG (A) Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 13:52
    Photo ID: 6734399
    VIRIN: 210714-A-FH106-009
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 9.68 MB
    Location: KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Change of Command, by SFC Iman Broady-Chin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command Ceremony

    Change of command Special forces

